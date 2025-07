Welcome to The Warm & Cozy!

The annual fundraising event to benefit the

Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center

JOIN US

Wednesday September 17, 2025 6-9pm

for an evening at

The Paddock - 7221 IN-14, Columbia City, IN

Enjoy dinner and drinks while trying your luck at our raffle items or bid on one (or more) of our amazing live auction packages!

We look forward to sharing the evening with you!